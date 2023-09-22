AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1,042.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,848 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $41,129,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

