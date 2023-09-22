AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $194.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.08 and a 200 day moving average of $199.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

