AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 172,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 172,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Scotiabank lowered CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

