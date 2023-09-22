AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

MAN opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

