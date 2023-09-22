AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

