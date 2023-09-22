AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,403 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in C3.ai by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in C3.ai by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

AI stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

