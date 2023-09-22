AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,781 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of PAPR opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

