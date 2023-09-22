AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,283 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $383.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.49 and its 200 day moving average is $366.14.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

