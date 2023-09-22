AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 164,321 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 164,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
