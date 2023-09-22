AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 164,321 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 164,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPC

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.