AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 76,642 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 21.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

