AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

