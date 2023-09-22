AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 69,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 77,886 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

HE opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $895.69 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

