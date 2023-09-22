AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 2.2 %

VRSK stock opened at $240.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average is $216.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,637 shares of company stock worth $4,114,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

