AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

