AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,634 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,519,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,775 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,469 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,765,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,234 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

