AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 257,475 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,475 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $2,261,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

