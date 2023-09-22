AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,163 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.