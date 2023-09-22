AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 539 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $23.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0976 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.