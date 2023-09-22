AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $926.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $942.02 and its 200 day moving average is $913.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

