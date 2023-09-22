AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,556 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFEB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $51,043,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 407.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 890,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 715,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,148,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,690,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 588,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

