AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $100,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 46,303 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

