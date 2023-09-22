AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 92,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.33%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

