AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 127,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.