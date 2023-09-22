AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Realty Income stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

