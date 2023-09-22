Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $167.67 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

