AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 61.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after buying an additional 2,440,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,365,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2 %

AME stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.