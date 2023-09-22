Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.06.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

