Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,977 shares of company stock worth $2,987,694. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

