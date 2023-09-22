Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,547,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,080 shares of company stock worth $65,576,595 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEAM opened at $189.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $246.15.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

