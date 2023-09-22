AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,006.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,783.50.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,531.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,504.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,510.74. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 143.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.