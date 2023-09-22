Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.45. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.16 and a 1 year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

