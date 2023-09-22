Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1,030.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,049,000 after acquiring an additional 104,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,356 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

