Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 141,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 156.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 70.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CAH stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

