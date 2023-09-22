Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,719 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

