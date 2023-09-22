CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,759 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 163,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

