Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

