Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on C. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

C stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

