CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $13,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Down 4.4 %

CNMD stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

