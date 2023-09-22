Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.62.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

STZ stock opened at $256.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of -140.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.