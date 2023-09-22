CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $191.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average is $201.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $135.81 and a 12-month high of $228.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.25 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVL

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,346 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total value of $527,099.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 250 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $53,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,346 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total transaction of $527,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $134,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.