DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 170,728 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 91.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 184,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

