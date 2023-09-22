Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diodes Stock Down 0.7 %
DIOD stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.45.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
Diodes Profile
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
