DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,900 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $25,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 74.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hubbell by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $304.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $209.96 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

