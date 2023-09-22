DNB Asset Management AS Has $23.49 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,293.28 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,290.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,257.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

