DNB Asset Management AS Has $24.65 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,534 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $24,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 91.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.90. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

