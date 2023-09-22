DNB Asset Management AS Has $27.06 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

