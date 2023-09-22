DNB Asset Management AS Has $33.25 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $33,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $109.75 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.68.

Read Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.