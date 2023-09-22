DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

