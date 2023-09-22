DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in DoorDash by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $11,187,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $7,453,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 997,997 shares of company stock worth $80,848,006 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

