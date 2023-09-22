Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

